92.3 WIL hosted a one night only virtual concert with Kane Brown – Friday night October 23rd in the Together Credit Union plaza at Ballpark Village on the outdoor big screen! Live music from The Big Rigs, giveaways, and the world famous PBR Buckle Bunnies, all on the Missouri Lottery stage! Ticket proceeds benefitted H.E.R.O.E.S. CARE- supporting military families in the St. Louis community. Thanks to our sponsors – H.E.R.O.E.S. CARE, The Missouri Lottery, and MassageLuxe.