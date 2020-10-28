Kane Brown to perform during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day halftime show

Matthew Berinato

Kane Brown will be taking the stage for a good cause this Thanksgiving, when he plays the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Football Team.



It’s an especially meaningful performance, as the Thanksgiving Day halftime show marks a Cowboys tradition of kicking off their participation in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Each year, the initiative helps raise money for the homeless and hungry, as well as providing Christmas toys for children affected by poverty.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, need is greater than ever, and Kane has a personal connection to the cause.

“There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need,” explains the singer. “2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to help raise awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond.”

Kane announced his plans to play the halftime show during a recent stop on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. The same night, he also delivered a performance of his new single, “Worship You,” on the show.

