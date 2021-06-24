Kane Brown teams with Pepsi’s “Summer Is Better” sweepstakes for the ultimate live music giveaway

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry/Getty Images

Kane Brown is bringing live music and summer fun to life for one fortunate fan, with help from Pepsi’s “Summer Is Better” sweepstakes.

The winner of the contest will get to meet Kane, and will also receive tickets for them and 20 friends to see him on one of the stops on his Blessed & Free Tour, which kicks off in the fall. Plus, they’ll get a personally curated food spread from the country star, featuring his namesake Nashville Hot Royale chicken sandwich, which includes a beignet for a bun. Kane first debuted the sandwich on Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot earlier this month.

“Nothing brings people together more than food and music, and Pepsi has always been the perfect match for both,” says Kane in a statement. “I am thrilled to be working with Pepsi to not only support our local restaurants, but to bring the ultimate live music experience for fans who have been missing it most.”

You can enter to win now. Those local to Nashville don’t need to win the sweepstakes to try Kane’s signature sandwich, though: It’s available — along with Pepsi, of course — at Nashville hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl until June 27.

