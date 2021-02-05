Kane Brown signs on for #TikTokTailgate appearance on Super Bowl Sunday

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown is among the acts who’ll be helping fans heat up their tailgate celebrations this Super Bowl Sunday.



Though the festivities won’t look quite the same as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer is part of the all-genre, all-star lineup participating in a two-hour virtual pre-game show on the TikTok app.

Called #TikTokTailgate, the inaugural event will include a live performance from pop star Miley Cyrus. In addition to Kane, other stars making live appearances will include Adam Levine, Rebel Wilson, Ajani Huff and Dave Jorgenson. All these stars and more will appear to offer their predictions as to who will win this year’s game, share their favorite tailgate snack food and answer other questions related to all things Super Bowl.



In addition to the star power on deck to appear, the #TikTokTailgate will feature a number of foodies and creators popular on the app, who will share tailgate recipes and more with fans leading up to the big game.



The musical performances will take place in front of 7,500 vaccinated health care workers specifically invited by the NFL to attend the Super Bowl LV. However, fans can tune into the party on TikTok beginning at 2:30PM ET on Sunday.