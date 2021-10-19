Kane Brown shares sweet video of his daughter dancing to his song

ABC

Cuteness overload! Before a recent show, Kane Brown captured a sweet moment of his two-year-old daughter Kingsley dancing around the stage, and by the looks of it, she takes after her dad’s love of music.

Donning a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and a pink fuzzy bunny-ear headband to match, Kingsley can be seen moving and shaking on stage along to the instrumental beat as the band rehearses one of her dad’s songs in the background.

The superstar himself gets in on the fun, too, swaying and shaking his hips alongside the infant. Kingsley gets particularly excited during the breakdown, running in circles around the stage.

“Adorable Katelyn and Kane love this,” a fan comments. “She is absolutely precious!! The love this family shows is beautiful. Thanks for sharing,” praises another, while yet another fan predicts, “She is too cute. They are going to come to see her sing soon.”

Kane and his wife Katelyn welcomed Kingsley in October 2019. Kane’s in the midst of his Blessed & Free Tour, which continues through early next year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.