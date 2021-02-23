Kane Brown shares LOL moment with one-year-old daughter

Matthew Berinato

Kane Brown‘s daughter may have the best laugh ever.

Kane’s wife Katelyn recently shared a video on Instagram that shows how the couple has been keeping their one-year-old daughter Kingsley entertained.

Setting up shop in the playroom with toys all around, Kane playfully falls to the ground, much to his daughter’s amusement. Each time the country star drops a plush orange ball on the floor and pretends to topple over, it sends the infant into a fit of giggles so cute you can’t help but smile along with her.

“Nothing is funnier than daddy pretending to fall,” Katelyn captions the adorable clip. “One of the sweetest sounds in the world,” one fan replied, while another shares, “Love this!!! I was having a bad day and when I heard this precious laugh all I could do was smile. Thanks for sharing.”

Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kingsley in October 2019. She also makes an appearance in her dad’s music videos for “Worldwide Beautiful” and his current single “Worship You.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.