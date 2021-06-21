Kane Brown proclaims “I Can’t Love You Anymore” in unreleased song

Matthew Berinato

Kane Brown spent his Father’s Day sharing new music with fans.

Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to share an unreleased song, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” Seemingly an ode to his wife, Katelyn, the dreamy country-pop number features Kane singing about an endless love that can withstand life’s obstacles.

“Through heartbreak and laughter/ However many chapters/ One thing that I know for sure is/I’m gonna love you til I can’t love you anymore,” he croons. Fans replied to the post with heart emojis, Kane encouraging them to “tag your other half.”

“I can’t give away too much yet on the new music but I [definitely] want to keep pushing myself and making music for my fans,” Kane shares with Music Mayhem about his forthcoming album. “I think it will surprise people, but it’s still me.”

The album will follow his 2020 EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1.

