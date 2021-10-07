Kane Brown lets Ellen DeGeneres dump water on his head, for a good cause

ABC

Kane Brown doesn’t mind getting a little bit wet if it’s for a good cause, and he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to prove it.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and to help raise money and awareness of the disease, host Ellen DeGeneres recruited Kane and actor Jason Sudeikis to joined her for a game called “Ramp it Up!” In the game, Ellen and Jason took turns tossing balls into a skee-ball board. If they managed to sink their ball into one of the holes, they raised money to support those affected by breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Kane sat in a dunk tank, waiting to have a bucket of water dumped on his head at the end of the game.

“I just love helping people, so if water splashing me is helping people out, I’m down for it,” the singer said from his dunk tank, a big smile on his face.

When he’s not getting doused in water by talk show hosts, Kane is busily releasing new music. His latest song is one of several out-of-genre collaborations he’s put out: This time, a duet with R&B star H.E.R. called “Blessed & Free.”

