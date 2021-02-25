Kane Brown launches Verse 2 Music, a co-venture with Sony Music Publishing

ABC/Image Group LA

Less than a month after launching his own label, 1021 Entertainment, Kane Brown is adding another new endeavor to his resume.



The country superstar has announced the launch of Verse 2 Music, his own publishing company, which is a joint venture with Sony Music Publishing Nashville. According to Billboard, who broke the news, Kane also signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony this week.



It’s Kane’s latest step as an entrepreneur: Verse 2 Music will focus on developing a diverse roster of new artists and songwriters across all genres.



Kane’s focus on diversity is at the forefront of 1021 Entertainment, too: His flagship act is Restless Road, a pop-inspired country trio that was also Kane’s opening act on tour prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns.



“I want to provide opportunities,” the singer explains of the motivation behind launching his new venture. “As an entertainer, I love being able to take people I believe in out on the road with me, or be able to help them find a moment that makes a difference in their career. I also want to work with great people. We are a family.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.