Kane Brown launches 1021 Entertainment label with Sony Music Nashville

Matthew Berinato

Kane Brown is launching his own label.

The country superstar announced on Wednesday the arrival of 1021 Entertainment, a joint venture with his label Sony Music Nashville.

Kane tells Variety that the idea for the label began to take shape as he was discovering artists online and pitching them to Sony Nashville, with Kane ultimately getting an artist development platform under the umbrella of Sony.

The flagship artist signed to 1021 Entertainment is trio Restless Road, whom Kane collaborated with on their song, “Take Me Home,” in 2020.

Alongside the 1021 announcement, the trio of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols are officially releasing their debut single, “Took One Look at Her Momma.”

“I want to give people chances to succeed. With 1021 Entertainment, I feel like we have a platform and team that can mentor and build up talent in country music. With my own label, I want to use it as an opportunity to shape and promote artists that may not have gotten a chance otherwise, for Restless Road and others in the future,” Kane says in a statement.

Restless Road was opening for Kane on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour last year before it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “What Ifs” singer says that he will bring the group out on future tours.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.