Kane Brown joins Boys & Girls Club youth for virtual town hall

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Embodying the message of his song “Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown joined members of the Boys & Girls Club for a virtual town hall.

Kane, who is donating a portion of the proceeds from “Worldwide Beautiful” to the organization, joined more than 100 of its young members from across the U.S., as well as military stations around the world, on Zoom for an inspiring conversation that included advice from the country star on how to overcome challenges.

“I would say anybody dealing with a tough situation, I know it’ll be hard, but you need to embrace it, get stronger from that, learn from it and push forward,” he encourages. “Always keep your head looking straight, stay out of trouble and you will have a good career in whatever you want to do.”

At conversation’s end, Kane was invited to become a lifelong Club member.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the hit maker will serve as one of the co-hosts of the 2020 CMT Awards, alongside Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

He’s nominated twice in the category of Collaborative Video of the Year for the “Cool Again” remix featuring Nelly and “One Thing Right,” his collaboration with Marshmello.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.