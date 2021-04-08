Kane Brown announces his massive 2021 Blessed & Free arena tour, kicking off this fall

Matthew Berinato

Kane Brown is returning to the road in 2021. The country superstar just announced his Blessed & Free Tour, a 35-stop trek that launches in Sacramento, California on October 1.



Jordan Davis and Chase Rice will join Kane on the tour, as will up-and-coming act Restless Road. Kane’s a mentor for the young trio, and signed them to his newly-formed 1021 Entertainment label earlier this year.

The Blessed & Free Tour is more than a celebration of Kane’s return to music: It’s also a celebration of his love of basketball. The tour route includes stops at all 29 NBA arenas, making Kane the first-ever country star to hit each one with a headlining tour.

Including stops at venues like Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center, the run will wrap on February 4, 2022 in Las Vegas.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 16, but fans can register for Kane’s pre-sale beginning this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. CT.

I’ve been waiting for over a year now to say this…It’s coming back…So pumped to hit the road with one of the best dudes out there @kanebrown this fall. Pre-sale starts next Thursday 4/15, general on sale next Friday 4/16 pic.twitter.com/56JxdQS96h — Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) April 8, 2021

