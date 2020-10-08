Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland to co-host 2020 CMT Awards, plus ‘in true 2020 fashion,’ there’s a twist

Courtesy of CMT

Kane Brown will co-host the 2020 CMT Music Awards, alongside Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland. Both are first-time hosts for the show.



But that’s not the only surprise the CMT Awards’ producers revealed on Thursday: Kane and Sarah won’t be taking the stage alone. For the first time in show history, a total of four hosts will helm the awards show, with the other two mystery co-hosts to be announced closer to time.

“In true 2020 fashion, where just about anything can happen, we have a big surprise up our collective sleeves, and look forward to announcing our final two hosts to add to this illuminous lineup,” producers hint.



Kane has two CMT trophies to his name, and he’s notched several more nominations over the past few years, too. It’ll be a busy night for the singer, as he’s pulling double duty between hosting and performing at the event.



“The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate,” notes Kane. “I have so many great memories of this show — from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage.”

He’s also nominated for two awards in the same category this year. Kane is up for the “Collaborative Video of the Year” both for “Cool Again,” his duet with Nelly, and “One Thing Right,” his collaboration with Marshmello.



The CMT Awards will air on October 21 at 8PM ET on CMT. Voting is open through October 12.

By Carena Liptak

