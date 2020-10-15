Kane Brown and Restless Road are going “Off the Road” for a new CMT double feature

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Kane Brown and rising trio Restless Road will be the subjects of a double feature of CMT’s “Off the Road,” a pandemic-era spin on the network’s tour documentary digital series, “On the Road.”

The network has announced that the two new episodes will air this weekend, following the two acts as they navigate the new normal of life as an artist in 2020.



In his episode of the show, Kane preps for his first-ever awards show hosting gig at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, and also heads to Wyoming to film a music video for his new song, “Worship You.” In his downtime, CMT follows the singer as he spends quality time with his wife and baby daughter.

Meanwhile, Restless Road navigate life as an up-and-coming act who had to put their plans for a critical year on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The group first rose to fame during their 2013 stint on singing competition show The X Factor, and they’ve since scored a publishing deal under Kane’s mentorship.



The country superstar also collaborated on Restless Road’s “Take Me Home,” a take on John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” that appears on Restless Road’s self-titled debut EP.

The “Off the Road” double feature will premiere on CMT on Saturday, October 17 at 12PM ET.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



