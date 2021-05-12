Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini announced as co-hosts for 2021 CMT Music Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the CMT Music Awards this year. CMT announced the news on Wednesday, after teasing that more details would arrive this week.

It’s Kelsea’s first year hosting the show, while Kane returns for his second consecutive year as host, after sharing the gig with Ashley McBryde in 2020. The event — country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show — will take place in Nashville, airing at 8PM ET on June 9.

“The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan-voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together will make this night even more special,” Kelsea explains.

“I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea,” adds Kane. “The CMT Music Awards are special to me — it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

Coming up, CMT has more exciting details to share about the show. Nominations will be announced on Thursday at 11 AM ET. Fan voting will kick off at the same time.

