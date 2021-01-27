Kane Brown admits writing "Worship You" was a religious experience

RCA Nashville

When Kane Brown came up with his latest hit, “Worship You,” he admits he and his co-writers weren’t necessarily on a hot streak. But once they found their inspiration, they were off and running.

“When we were writing it, we really didn’t know what to write about. I think we tried like four different songs before we wrote that song…” Kane recalls. “But I remember us writing it. It came, you know, so fluent. We actually wrote it pretty fast.”

Perhaps it’s only fitting that writing a song titled “Worship You” should be a bit of a religious experience.

“Everything that we threw out, it was literally kind of like that we were in church, you know,” Kane reflects. “Everything that we said: ‘down on my knees praying,’ ‘If you were religion, I’d worship you.'”

“It was everything. It just felt right,” he adds.

And once it was finished, Kane was obsessed.

“It’s just one of those songs that I’ve listened to — when I first wrote it, I listened to it a hundred times,” he admits. “I was just like, ‘This is the song. This is it. This is it.’ And then [producer] Dann Huff did his magic on it.”

Of course, “Worship You” was inspired by Kane’s wife Katelyn and his daughter Kingsley, who both star in the song’s music video.

You’ll find it on Kane’s Mixtape Vol. 1 EP.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.