Kacey Musgraves weighs in on the exclusion of ‘star-crossed’ from Grammy country categories

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy revealed their decision to exclude Kacey Musgraves’ newest album, star-crossed, from consideration in country categories at next year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

That’s due to the fact that the Academy ultimately didn’t believe that Kacey’s new album has sufficient sonic and stylistic elements to be considered as a part of the genre.

The news sent fans reeling, and Kacey’s label — Universal Music Group Nashville — also expressed their displeasure at the decision, with label president Cindy Mabe penning an open letter to the Recording Academy that made a case for star-crossed to be considered a country album.

But Kacey herself didn’t offer any thoughts — until now. The singer shared a quippy, brief and oblique reply on social media, tweeting a snapshot of herself as a child wearing a broad, pink cowboy hat.

“You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” she wrote.

Kacey released star-crossed last month. It’s the follow-up to Golden Hour, which won her four Grammy trophies at the 2019 ceremony, including Country Album of the Year — a title she won’t be eligible for in 2022.