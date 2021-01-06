Kacey Musgraves used her merch line to show “how far a little self-care can go” amid the pandemic

ABC/Image Group LA

Like every other aspect of the music industry, country stars’ merch offerings have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



For Kacey Musgraves, that meant getting creative, swapping out tour t-shirts for things like bath bombs, socks and tie-dye kits, which fans can enjoy from the comfort of their homes during quarantine. In conversation with The New York Times, the singer pointed out that the change in routine posed an opportunity to test out some new merch items.

“I think this year has shown everyone how far a little self-care can go,” Kacey comments. “…Our homes have all had to become our sanctuaries. A little thing like a scent or a bath bomb or pausing for five minutes, or learning how not to beat yourself up for not being as productive as you wish you could have been.”

One of the singer’s most popular pandemic-era items is her “Slow Burn” candle, a collaboration with Boy Smells, which is named after a fan-favorite track off her Golden Hour album.



Plus, Kacey adds that she gets just as much out of developing new merch ideas as her fans do from enjoying the finished project.“If anything, I love creating the merch for myself, just to keep a creative wheel spinning and to bring some joy to people who have enjoyed the songs,” she muses.



As far as musical pursuits go, Kacey recently had a guest spot in Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan’s “Easy” remix.

