Kacey Musgraves’ ‘star-crossed’ debuts at #3 on the ‘Billboard’ 200

Kacey Musgraves‘ new album star-crossed has debuted inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

With 77,000 equivalent album units earned since its September 10 release, Kacey’s latest effort bows at #3 on the all-genre chart, coming in behind Drake and Kanye West.

star-crossed‘s sales make up 47,000 of those units, marking it the best-selling album of the week and Kacey’s second-largest sales week ever, behind 2015’s Pageant Material.

On the streaming front, the Texas native had the second-largest debut streaming week for a country album by a woman this year, with more than 38 million streams. It trails Taylor Swift‘s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), released in April.

star-crossed is Kacey’s fourth album to appear inside the Billboard 200 top five, following her 2013 debut, Same Trailer Different Park, her sophomore album Pageant Material, and the Grammy-winning Golden Hour.

star-crossed‘s current single, “justified,” is inside the top 30 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

