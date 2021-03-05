Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence join forces to mount a free arena show for frontline workers

Courtesy of Shore Fire Media/Pepper Entertainment

In a time when in-person concert events are few and far between, Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence are planning an arena show for a good cause.



Along with opening act Lainey Wilson, the two performers will head to South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Arena on April 10 for the Salute 2 Frontline Workers concert. Tickets will be available beginning March 12 via a unique passcode on Ticketmaster, and healthcare workers, law enforcement and frontline workers will receive an email from their employers with details on how to download free tickets.



It’s not the first time Justin and Tracy have teamed up: In fact, Justin’s long been vocal about what a musical hero the “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” star has always been to him.



The two Arkansas natives also hit the road together during their Late Nights and Longnecks tour in January of 2020, a run named for Justin’s Late Nights and Longnecks album. Prior to that, Justin was also a guest vocalist on a re-recording of Tracy’s ’90s hit, “Alibis,” which the latter singer included on his 2017 Good Ole Days album.



The Salute 2 Frontline Workers show is a partnership with Pepper Entertainment. Any frontline workers who haven’t received info about how to attend by March 18 can request an email invite to download tickets on the venue’s website.

By Carena Liptak

