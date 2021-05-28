Justin Moore, Riley Green + other stars join Big Machine Music City Grand Prix lineup

Codt Villalobos

Justin Moore, Riley Green, Danielle Bradbery and Callista Clark have all joined the lineup for an Opry show that’s taking place as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

The event, a three-day festival in downtown Nashville, will celebrate both music and racing and take place on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit that crosses the Cumberland River.

In addition to the newly-announced performers, the Opry show features Alan Jackson, a longtime racing enthusiast, who recently put out his first album in six years, Where Have You Gone.

For his part, Justin also recently released new music: His Straight Outta the Country collection arrived in April. He’s scheduled to return to the road this summer and fall, including some dates with Tracy Lawrence, who was his touring partner before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

Fans will have lots of chances to catch Riley on the road this year, too: he and Parker McCollum are the opening acts on Dierks Bentley’s 2021 Beers on Me Tour.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Opry show takes place August 8. Ticketing options, including three-day packages to the entire festival, are on sale now.

