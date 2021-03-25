Justin Moore is ‘Straight Outta the Country’ with his just-announced new batch of tunes

Cody Villalobos

After spending much of the past year in his Arkansas home, Justin Moore is gearing up to release new music. The singer’s eight-song Straight Outta the Country project will arrive on April 23.



Justin announced the news on his The Justin Moore Podcast on Thursday morning, sharing that the new collection will speak to his rural upbringing and continuing devotion to small-town family life.



Straight Outta the Country features Justin’s current single, “We Didn’t Have Much,” which is currently rising at country radio. The new album is available for pre-order today. You’ll get access to an acoustic version of the single, plus another new track called “She Ain’t Mine No More,” at midnight on Friday when you pre-order the collection.

Justin also has several live appearances coming up: on Saturday, March 27, he’ll hit the stage for a sold-out show at Billy Bob’s Texas, the famed Fort Worth honky tonk.

Here’s the full track list for Strait Outta the Country:

“Hearing Things”

“Consecutive Days Alive”

“We Didn’t Have Much”

“She Ain’t Mine No More”

“More Than Me”

“Straight Outta the Country”

“You Keep Getting Me Drunk”

“We Didn’t Have Much” (Acoustic)





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.