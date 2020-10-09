Justin Moore is rich with nostalgia in new single "We Didn’t Have Much"

Big Machine Records

Justin Moore transports listeners to the days of growing up in his new single, “We Didn’t Have Much.”

Today, Justin debuted the song that serves as the first single off an impending album, expected to be released next year.

The lyrics find him traveling down memory lane, reflecting on simple country life from his father working the land to the smell of his mother’s home cooking wafting through the home.

The story serves as the frame for a series of memories that come to life in photographs in the lyric video, including some of the singer as a young boy on Christmas morning, posing with his parents on his high school graduation day and onstage snaps as a modern day country star.

“I’m really excited to get ‘We Didn’t Have Much’ out to Country radio. It sounds different than any other song we’ve released to radio in my career,” Justin expresses.

“I think it’s a poignant lyric for this time in our lives also. 2020 has led my family and I to lead a more simple life than what we are accustomed to. This song speaks to the beauty in that simplicity,” he adds.

“We Didn’t Have Much” follows Justin’s most recent number one hit, “Why We Drink.”

By Cillea Houghton

