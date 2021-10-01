Justin Moore celebrates romance with “With a Woman You Love”

Valory Music Co.

Justin Moore is showing off his romantic side with his new single, “With a Woman You Love.” Written by Justin alongside Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill and Jeremy Stover, it’ll be available on Justin’s next record.

“I think this song speaks to guys like me, or even my buddies, who used to have a wild side and said they’d never be that guy who does this or that, holding a purse, having a little dog sleep in the bed, etc.,” Justin said. “Until you find the woman you love, then it all changes. For the better! Hope y’all enjoy this song, and can relate to finding that special person..”

Justin’s new album is expected to be released in early 2022.

