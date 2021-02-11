Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation awards grants to 15 animal shelters

Becky Fluke

Miranda Lambert has always had a big heart for animals in need, and her MattNation Foundation is dedicated to helping and promoting the adoption of shelter pets.



The organization’s ‘Share the Love’ program allows animal welfare volunteers to enter their shelter for a chance to receive one of MuttNation’s 15 $1,000 grants. In 2020, due to the additional challenges of volunteering during a pandemic, the program expanded its parameters to also include people who adopted or fostered animals from shelters.



As a result, Miranda and the team at MuttNation were able to award grants to shelters all across the nation for the third year running. Participating organizations ranged from those in the singer’s home state of Texas to shelters everywhere, from California to Pennsylvania.

“Shelter pets and the people who care for them have the biggest hearts, and sharing the love for Valentine’s Day feels so right,” says Miranda, who has nine shelter dogs herself as well as a number of cats, horses and rabbits.



“It’s amazing to have such an amazing response to our program. The number of people who participated demonstrates the commitment and value that community members provide to their local shelters,” the singer points out. “And, especially given how difficult this year has been — it just means so much.”

Nearly 14,000 volunteers nominated their shelters to be included in this year’s Share the Love program. That’s up from 500 participants in the program’s first year.

