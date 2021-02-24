"June’s back!" Reba McEntire returns to Young Sheldon Thursday night

Robert Voets/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Reba McEntire is heading back to Young Sheldon.

The country superstar announced on Wednesday that she is reprising the role of June in tomorrow night’s episode of the CBS show. Young Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, chronicles the childhood days of Sheldon Cooper.

Reba made her Young Sheldon debut during season three last year, playing the ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson‘s character, Dale Ballard.

In the upcoming episode, titled “Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder’s Monkey,” June and Dale’s son is getting married, and the former couple has to convince MeeMaw, Dale’s current love interest, to attend the wedding.

The singer’s former Reba co-star and current Living & Learning podcast co-host Melissa Peterman is also a part of the Young Sheldon cast; she plays recurring character Brenda Sparks.

The episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

