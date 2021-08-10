Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan share backroads wisdom in their scenic “Buy Dirt” video

UMG Nashville

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan take a ride out in the country in their cinematic “Buy Dirt” music video, a clip that offers a visual element to the perspective-finding title track of Jordan’s latest EP.

In the video, Jordan and Luke take turns dropping wisdom in the song’s verses, getting to the heart of what’s important in life — family, faith and a relationship with a plot of land — over gently lilting acoustic guitars.

“Luke isn’t just a great entertainer; he’s a great dad, a great husband and a great friend, too,” Jordan explains of his decision to invite the country superstar to join him on the track. “That’s what ‘Buy Dirt’ embodies. When I wrote ‘Buy Dirt,’ I knew he could relate to the song’s message.”

“Buy Dirt” also lends its name to Jordan’s upcoming headlining tour, which launches in September. In addition, he’s one of the opening acts for Kane Brown’s Blessed and Free Tour, which begins in October.

