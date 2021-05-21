Jordan Davis enlists Luke Bryan for “Buy Dirt,” the tender title track of his new EP

Eric Ryan Anderson

Jordan Davis joins forces with Luke Bryan for “Buy Dirt,” a tender meditation on the simple things that make life worth living, which is also the title track of Jordan’s just-released EP.

“Buy dirt / Find the one you can’t live without / Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground / Do what you love but call it work / And throw a little money in the plate at church,” the two singers harmonize during the song’s chorus.

“Buy Dirt” lists the ingredients for a happy life — a plot of land, a good relationship, meaningful work and an emphasis on family — as told through the perspective of an old man offering a younger man advice.

Before he released his eight-song Buy Dirt EP on Friday, Jordan explained that he thought of Luke as a duet partner on the title track after getting to know the country superstar during a golf tournament.

“Luke isn’t just a great entertainer; he’s a great dad, a great husband, and a great friend, too,” Jordan said at the time. “That’s what ‘Buy Dirt’ embodies. When I wrote ‘Buy Dirt,’ I knew he could relate to the song’s message.”

When the song and EP came out on Friday, fans soon realized that Jordan had sneakily teased some of its lyrics earlier in May. When the singer announced that he and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their second child, he said on social media that they were “add[ing] a few limbs to the family tree.” That phrase, as it turns out, is a lyric from the chorus of “Buy Dirt.”

Jordan’s Buy Dirt EP is available now.

