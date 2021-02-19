Jordan Davis contemplates the roads – and the facial hair styles – not taken in “Almost Maybes” video

ABC/Image Group LA

Jordan Davis looks back at the relationships in his life that didn’t quite work out in the music video for his current single, “Almost Maybes.”



In a personal twist, some of the scenes in the clip are recreated from the singer’s own memories: One background recalls his old college dorm room, and another scene takes place in one of his favorite Baton Rouge bars, called Bogie’s.



Starring opposite Jordan in the video is television personality and The Bachelor star Hannah Brown, and Jordan reveals that it was actually his fan base who made the decision to cast her in the clip.

It all started when Hannah told her fans on an Instagram Q&A that she would love to be part of a music video one day.

“Within hours I was getting messages saying I should have Hannah in the video,” says Jordan, who DM’d her on social media to set it up.



“Hannah was very involved in the plotline of the video, which was really fun, hearing about her past relationships and marrying those stories with mine,” the singer goes on to say. “I’m really happy with how the video turned out.”

Jordan also took the opportunity to debut a brand-new look in the “Almost Maybes” video: The first scene of the clip features him without his signature long beard, but rather a much shorter layer of scruff.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.