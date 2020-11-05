Jon Pardi will stop by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to perform “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

Jim Wright

Jon Pardi’s bringing some hard-hitting breakup truth to the small screen tonight when he performs his top-10 hit single, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The song comes off Jon’s 2019 studio album Heartache Medication, which is nominated in the Album of the Year category at next week’s 2020 CMA Awards show.



It’s shaping up to be a busy couple of weeks for the singer: the CMA announced this morning that Jon’ll also perform a tribute to the late Joe Diffie on the awards show stage during the event.



“Ain’t Always the Cowboy” is the second single to come off of Heartache Medication, the first being the chart-topping title track, which peaked at number-one this February. One year after the album’s release, Jon put out a Deluxe version of Heartache Medication in early October of 2020. It includes two new tracks: “Beer Light,” and a new Western version of “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

You can watch Jon’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance tonight on ABC at 11:35 P.M. ET.





