Jon Pardi drops beachy “Tequila Little Time” video, with a special canine costar

Jon Pardi plays the part of beachside bartender in the new music video for his single, “Tequila Little Time,” which he released Wednesday in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

The story starts when a girl, clearly in distress and on the verge of tears, walks into the singer’s bar as he’s setting up to open. She’s lost her dog and wants to hang up some missing posters in the bar. Jon takes pity on her and not only hangs up the posters, he tries to turn her day around, making her smile with goofy dance moves and of course, a stiff drink.

There’s a happy ending to the clip: After some time hanging out on the beach making friends, the lost pup finds his way to the bar, where he reunites with his owner.

Jon’s fans might notice that the dog in the video looks a little familiar: It’s the singer’s Australian Cattle Dog, Cowboy, who’s one of four pups who call the Pardi household home.

“Loved having Cowboy be my co-star in this one!” Jon says on social media, along with a clip of the video.

“Tequila Little Time” is the third single off Jon’s 2019 album, Heartache Medication, following the album’s title track as well as his top-five hit, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

