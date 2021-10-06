Jimmy Fallon is a last-minute guitar fill-in for Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave”

Sean Gallagher/NBC

No guitarist? No problem. Chris Stapleton dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night to perform “You Should Probably Leave,” and when his guitar player couldn’t make it to the stage, the late-night show host himself stepped in as a replacement.

“I got a text last night from Chris,” Jimmy Fallon told the show audience, explaining that Dave Cobb — Chris’ producer and the guitar player booked to join him for the performance — had an earache and wasn’t able to travel.

“He couldn’t fly on the plane — he’s fine, he just couldn’t fly,” Jimmy went on to say. “[Chris] said, ‘I need a guitarist.’ And I said to Chris, ‘Say no more.’”

With that, Jimmy pulled a black electric guitar out from behind his desk, much to the excitement of the audience. “We actually got on the phone and FaceTimed last night, and [Chris] tried to teach me the lick and the chords of the song. I’m gonna try my best,” he added.”

Jimmy then joined Chris onstage, alongside Chris’ wife and backup singer Morgane Stapleton, and they launched into a rendition of “You Should Probably Leave.” The FaceTime lesson paid off, as Jimmy kept up with the musicians throughout the song, even taking a quick solo during the bridge.

“You Should Probably Leave” comes off the track list of Chris’ latest album, Starting Over.

