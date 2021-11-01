Jimmie Allen’s got momentum, and former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ competitor Lauren Alaina’s got advice

Christopher Willard/ABC

Jimmie Allen‘s shining bright as he heads into “Queen Night” this evening on Dancing with the Stars.

Last week, he and partner Emma Slater posted their best showing so far with their contemporary dance, earning 38 out of 40 points and scoring their first tens of the season. Still, 2019 competitor Lauren Alaina has some pretty important advice for the “Freedom Was a Highway” hitmaker.

“Take care of your feet,” she says. “My feet will never be the same. I’m serious, they still hurt. It’s been a long time and they still don’t feel right. My toes, I mean, there were blisters on top of blisters, and your feet just ache.”

“I would say, get a massage every day if you can after your rehearsals,” she adds. “And I would wear preventative things for blisters, whatever that is. I don’t know what they are, but I wish I had, because once you get that blister, that blister doesn’t go away until you go home! So take care of your feet.”

In the end, Lauren did pretty well, finishing fourth in season 28. Still, she warns Jimmie to keep his head on straight.

“I would say I did this pretty successfully: Don’t take yourself too seriously,” she advises, “because when you’re done with that show, you’ll go back to your career, and you’ll go back to the things that you normally do.”

“So go win it, but if you don’t, it’s okay,” she warns. “Like, it’s not the end of the world.”

Lauren’s currently climbing the country chart with a little help from Jon Pardi on “Getting Over Him.”

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC to see Jimmie dance the Viennese Waltz to “Somebody to Love.”

