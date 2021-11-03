Jimmie Allen will flex his reporting skills for ABC News Live On the Red Carpet pre-show coverage

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Jimmie Allen will hit the red carpet ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, joining forces with Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer and ABC’s George Pennacchio to report live on all the action before the big night.

On the Red Carpet will be a first-ever simulcast event, and will stream on ABC News Live beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 10. It’ll feature interviews with some of country music’s biggest stars as they walk the red carpet before the show.

You can catch the first hour of coverage on ABC News Live and across ABC Owned Television Stations’ TV apps. Starting at 7:30 ET, coverage will air on ABC owned TV stations, too. Check local listings to find out how to watch.

Aside from serving as a star reporter from the pre-show carpet, Jimmie’s also nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s CMA Awards show.

The CMAs air November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.