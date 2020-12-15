Jimmie Allen to perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ on ABC

ABC

Jimmie Allen is ringing in the new year in Times Square.

The country star will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, joining a lineup that includes headliner Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter.

Fellow country singer Jessie James Decker will act as the Powerball correspondent for the second year in a row and will unveil the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight.

The 49th annual show will offer more than five hours of performances. Ryan, Billy and actress Lucy Hale will co-host the celebration in NYC, while Grammy-winning singer Ciara holds down the fort in Los Angeles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the broadcast will be closed to the public.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins airing on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

