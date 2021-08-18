Jimmie Allen teases unreleased “Big in a Small Town,” the theme song to Netflix’s upcoming ‘Titletown High’

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Jimmie Allen has a new creative project in the works. The singer will serve as executive music producer for an upcoming Netflix series, Titletown High, a sports reality show that follows the ups and downs of a high school football team.

The theme song for the show is Jimmie’s unreleased “Big in a Small Town,” a track that he says speaks to his own roots and teenage memories.

“I grew up in a small town. Whether it’s football or a dream you have, everything you do in a small town is a big thing,” Jimmie explains in a teaser clip he posted to social media this week.

“Everybody can relate to going to school. Being in a relationship. Playing football. Everything is the end of the world or the start of the world,” Jimmie goes on to reflect. “So I think people connect to the realness of it.”

Titletown High will debut on Netflix on August 27.

