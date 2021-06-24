Jimmie Allen shares the sex of baby number three, plus a name idea that his wife “ain’t lettin’…happen”

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis, announced earlier this month that they’re expecting their second child together. Now, Jimmie offered up more details on the next addition to their family in a radio interview, according to People.

“We didn’t do the whole baby reveal thing because we did it for the first one. We’re done [with that] — whatever pops out, pops out,” Jimmie jokes. He and Alexis are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Naomi Bettie, and Jimmie also has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Still, he doesn’t mind sharing the sex of his third child: “We’ve got a new girl, a baby girl, on the way,” he reveals.

The country star adds that he and his wife haven’t settled on a name yet, although Jimmie has offered a few suggestions. “I wanna name her Arya Stark Allen because I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan, but Lex ain’t lettin’ that happen!” he reveals.

“So I don’t know what we’re gonna call her,” the singer goes on to say. “We might just name her ‘Hey You.’”

It’s not the first time Jimmie has incorporated his love for Game of Thrones into his parenting style. His pregnancy announcement was a montage of clips from classic movies, TV shows and even a snippet from popular Broadway musical Hamilton. Clips from Game of Thrones were featured in the compilation, of course.

