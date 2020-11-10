Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery & more joining with Musicians on Call to perform for veterans

John Shearer

Jimmie Allen, Sheryl Crow, Jon Pardi and Scotty McCreery are among the genre-spanning artists teaming up with Musicians on Call (MOC) to give back to our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day.

To continue bringing the gift of music to veterans safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, MOC has partnered with Wrangler to present the Concert for Veterans, in which several artists offer uplifting, virtual performances at the bedsides of veterans in more than 140 VA facilities across the country to thank them for their service.

Brad Paisley, Michael Ray, Chris Janson, Nashville star Charles Esten, Terri Clark and up-and-coming duo Walker County are among the other country artists taking part in the program, along with Grammy-winning soul singer Leon Bridges and actress and singer-songwriter Alexis Wilkins.

Some of the hit songs the veterans get to hear include Jon’s “Head Over Boots,” Scotty’s “This is It” and Sheryl’s “Every Day is a Winding Road.”

Though Veterans Day is Wednesday, veterans in the VA facilities will be treated to the performances throughout the week.

