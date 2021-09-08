Jimmie Allen Reacts to joining Dancing with the Stars cast

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jimmie Allen is joining the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars! The news was announced on Good Morning America from one of Jimmie’s favorite places: Disneyland.

“It feels great,” Jimmie gushed. “I proposed to my wife at Disney. We had our baby reveal at Disney. I’ve gone like 70 times since 2012. It’s pretty bad. But there’s worst things to be addicted to. So why not give all my money to the Mouse?”

Jimmie has spoken to several former DWTS competitors, including some of his friends in the country music community.

“I talked to Chuck Wicks, he did it,” Jimmie says. “Lauren Alaina. I actually talked to AJ [McLean]. Rashad Jennings, Bobby Bones. I know Nelly did it last season. They said it’s gonna be difficult, but it’s fun, and they’re not lying. These rehearsals … I never ballroom danced a day in my life. It’s rough.”

Other cast members include JoJo Siwa, Sunisa Lee, Brian Austin Green, Amanda Kloots, Olivia Jade and more.

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday, September 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.