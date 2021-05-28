Jimmie Allen marries Alexis Gale, his fiancée of nearly two years

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen is a married man. The “Best Shot” singer wed Alexis Gale, his fellow Delaware native and fiancée since July 2019, in an intimate, mid-week ceremony on Thursday, People reports.

The couple had originally set a wedding date for 2020, but pushed it back amid COVID-19 shutdowns. They are parents to a 14-month-old daughter, Naomi Bettie, and Jimmie also has a 7-year-old son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Fellow country musicians such as Darius Rucker, Chuck Wicks and Tyler Rich were in attendance to celebrate the happy couple. An Instagram Stories post from Tyler’s wife, Sabina Gadecki, shows a photo of the superstar guests toasting Jimmie and Alex, with a wedding-themed border reading “The Allens” and “May 27th 2021.”

Jimmie and Alexis began dating in the spring of 2019 and got engaged later that same year. At the time, the singer said it was her compassion for his son that won him over, and the fact that she was from his hometown was a huge perk, too. “It is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other,” Jimmie shared with People.

“Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Jimmie gushes. “It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

