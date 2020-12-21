Jimmie Allen lights up with Louis York and The Shindellas in "What Does Christmas Mean" video

BBR Music Group

Jimmie Allen, Louis York and The Shindellas hit you in all the Christmas feels with the video for their song, “What Does Christmas Mean.”

Originally released in 2017, Louis York, the Grammy nominated duo of hit songwriters and producers Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, and The Shindellas teamed up with Jimmie for the new rendition that dropped in November.

The video opens with the singers gathered around the tree at Weirdo Workshop, Louis York’s studio and headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee just outside of Nashville, listening to an old fashioned radio where they hear about a new Christmas song competition and decide to enter.

They then head over to the station to compete in the contest where they’re sprinkled with Christmas magic, transforming into festive outfits that includes Jimmie in a shining red jacket while The Shindellas glow in elegant sapphire blue jumpsuits.

At first, the judges seem underwhelmed, but soon the feet start tapping alongside the shoobie-doobie melody that unites horns, piano and jingle bells. By song’s end, they’re up and clapping as the group sings, “There’ll be snow on the ground/There’ll be lights in the trees/There’ll be love all around/But if you’re not with me/Tell me what does Christmas mean?”

The trio of artists will perform the song on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.