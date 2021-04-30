Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi + more are joining the country acts headed to Texas honky-tonk Billy Bob’s this year

ABC

After more than a year of being unable to tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, country acts are once again beginning to book dates across the country. One of the venues leading the charge for the safe return of live music is Fort Worth, Texas honky-tonk Billy Bob’s.

Miranda Lambert was among the first to book a series of socially-distanced shows at the venue, selling out a string of five dates at Billy Bob’s in April and May. During the first of those performances, she broke down crying during an emotional performance of “The House That Built Me,” overwhelmed by being back onstage for the first time in over a year.

Among the other acts taking the stage next month are Aaron Watson, Gary Allan and Thomas Rhett, the latter of whom just added two more dates in May.

This summer, the string of country stars headed to Billy Bob’s will continue. Travis Tritt, Jimmie Allen, Brantley Gilbert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shenandoah and Collin Raye will all play the venue in June. Then in October, Jon Pardi is on the books for two dates at the venue.

For a full concert calendar, ticketing information for the shows and more details about COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the Billy Bob’s website.

