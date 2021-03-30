Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean performing on ‘American Idol’ All-Star Duets episode

ABC

Jimmie Allen and Jason Aldean are heading to American Idol.

The country singers are taking part in the show’s All-Star Duets episode that sees them performing with contestants from the top 24. They will each perform with two of the contestants vying for a spot in the top 16 live rounds.

American Idol alums Katharine McPhee, who stars in the new Netflix series Country Comfort, and Tori Kelly are also lending their voices for the superstar duets, along with Josh Groban, Ryan Tedder, PJ Morton of Maroon 5, Jewel and more.

The celebrity guests will perform with their American Idol match-ups on the episode “411 (All Star Duets and Solos)” airing on April 4 and 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.