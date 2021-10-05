Jimmie Allen is “Outrageous” with Britney Spears tribute on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Christopher Willard

Jimmie Allen was a bit “Outrageous” Monday night with his Dancing with the Stars performance.

It was “Britney Night” on DWTS, so in paying tribute to the legendary Britney Spears, Jimmie and his partner Emma Slater delivered a salsa routine to her 2004 bop, “Outrageous.”

Dressed head to toe in neon pink outfits, the “Best Shot” singer brought the heat with a high-energy performance during which it was clear the two were having a ball strutting around the dance floor.

Their moves paid off: the couple scored 20 points out of 30, meaning Kimmie and Emma will advance to week four of the ABC show.

“Tonight was so fun. Had a blast dancing with my friend @theemmaslater for @britneyspears Night!! Thank you to everyone who voted for us,” Jimmie shared on socials after the show.

Dancing with the Stars returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

