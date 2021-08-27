Jimmie Allen is “Big in a Small Town” with his theme song for Netflix’s ‘Titletown High’

BBR Music Group

Jimmie Allen is savoring the simple life in his new song, “Big in a Small Town,” a laid-back and easygoing track that arrived on Friday.

In its lyrics, the singer sings the praises of small-town life. “It’s a little dream, but it’s the little things / That are big in a small town,” he points out in the first verse. “My kinda living ain’t made for the city / No, it don’t slow down one bit / All we got is a mom and pop / Smoking ribs in the tin roof pit…”

“Big in a Small Town” is also the theme song for new Netflix reality series Titletown High, which follows the high stakes and ups and downs of a small-town varsity football team. Jimmie is an executive music producer for the show, a new title that he says marks exciting, uncharted territory for him.

“Having an executive role behind the camera has always been a dream of mine, so I’m thrilled to be the Executive Music Producer on Titletown High,” the singer notes. “I loved using music to enhance the show’s already compelling nature and can’t wait for viewers to hear incredible songs from many amazing artists. Having ‘Big in a Small Town’ serve as the show’s theme song was the cherry on top!”

Titletown High premiered globally this week. You can watch the show on Netflix.

