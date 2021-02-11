Jimmie Allen extends message of forgiveness to Morgan Wallen: “We all deserve redemption”

ABC/Image Group LA

Jimmie Allen was among the country artists who responded to Morgan Wallen’s Wednesday night social media statement. It was the first time Morgan had broken his silence since last week’s fallout, after video surfaced showing him shouting racial slurs.



Morgan explained in his video message that he’d spent the week apologizing to those closest to him, including his parents, as well as accepting invitations to meet with Black leaders and “engage in some real and very honest conversations.”

He also told fans that he was nine days sober, and that the video they’d seen was filmed “on hour 72 of 72 of a bender.” He also asked them to stop defending him, saying “It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing.”

In response to this message, Jimmie extended his love and support to his fellow singer, emphasizing the importance of forgiveness.

“Can’t wait for the world to see your heart,” Jimmie went on to say. “We ALL mess up and we all deserve redemption. The Bible says forgive 70 x 7. Let’s get through this.”

Earlier in the week, Jimmie shared similar sentiments on social media after taking some time to reflect on the incident. “Forgiveness is more powerful than abandonment. Our job as humans is to help each other be the best versions of themselves,” he offered in one tweet. “It’s not about what is easiest…It’s about what is right. In order to receive forgiveness, we must give forgiveness.”

Other artists who replied to Morgan’s statement to show their support include Hardy, Chris Lane and Jon Langston.



