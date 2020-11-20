Jimmie Allen celebrates a doo-wop Christmas with Louis York, the Shindellas in “What Does Christmas Mean”

BBR Music Group/Weirdo Workshop

Jimmie Allen dropped his first-ever holiday release today, and it’s a fun, doo-wop tune called “What Does Christmas Mean.”

The duet finds Jimmie joining forces with songwriting and production duo Louis York as well as Nashville-based trio the Shindellas to create a sparkling toast to throwback Christmas magic. The festive track includes a horn section, sleigh bells and a lively piano line.



Louis York and the Shindellas first recorded this track for their 2017 EP Masterpiece Theater: Act III. With extra country flair from Jimmie, they re-imagined the tune for a new release in 2020.



For the “Best Shot” star, recording the song was a win-win: Not only did he get to celebrate the holidays, but he got to do it with two acts he admires. “I am a huge fan of Louis York and the Shindellas. I love what they have to say musically. And I am a big, big fan of Christmas,” Jimmie explains. “So being on this song with them is super special and fun.”



Before he gets to Christmas, however, Jimmie’s got Thanksgiving plans: He’s performing with Noah Cyrus during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.