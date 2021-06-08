Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis expecting a baby

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis are having another baby.

The chart-topping singer announced on Monday that he and his wife are expecting their second child together. The baby will join 1-year-old daughter Naomi and 7-year-old son Aadyn, whom he had from a previous relationship.

Jimmie shared the news with an Instagram post featuring a compilation of clips from classic movies and theatre. The video opens with a clip from Home Alone 2 where the characters of Kate and Peter McCallister shout “we did it again!” after realizing they lost son Kevin for the second time. That’s followed by snippets from Game of Thrones, Friday, Knocked Up and more, along with a coy sound bite of “The Room Where It Happens” from Hamilton.

The video ends with a photo of a sheet of paper displaying the names “Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi, Baby Allen.” “Well……” Jimmie writes alongside the video, with a shrugging emoji and smiley face.

Meanwhile, the “Make Me Want To” singer’s wife shared a series of photos showing off her pregnancy, holding her baby bump while sitting on the bed. Another finds Aadyn and Naomi hugging her stomach.

The exciting news comes nearly one week after the couple tied the knot on May 27.

