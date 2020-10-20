Jimmie Allen aims to inspire youth with children's book 'My Voice Is a Trumpet'

Flamingo Books

Jimmie Allen is now an author in addition to his career as a country star.

The “Best Shot” singer is sharing a message with children about the power of their voices with his debut children’s book, My Voice Is a Trumpet, set for release next year.

Written by Jimmie and illustrated by Cathy Ann Johnson, the book encourages young readers to speak up for what they believe, a lesson Jimmie aims to instill in his own children, six-year-old son Aadyn and six-month-old daughter Naomi.

The book features a cast of diverse young characters who find confidence in themselves and see the good in the world around them.

“It’s very important to me that kids learn at a young age that they have a voice, and that it is powerful. It is up to us as adults to teach them to use their voice to encourage and show love,” Jimmie shares with People. “Being a father of two kids, I try to encourage them to be themselves and love everyone around them. I’m hoping this book inspires at least one child and they always remember their voice is a trumpet.”

My Voice Is a Trumpet will be released via Flamingo Books on July 13.

