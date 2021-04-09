Jennifer Nettles revisits beloved American Songbook classics with new album, ‘Always Like New’

Shervin Lainez/Concord Records

One half of country duo Sugarland and a genre-defying solo artist and actor, Jennifer Nettles announced on Friday that she’s planning to release an album full of beloved classic songs from American musicals.

“As a child who grew up in musical theater, this album feels like a homecoming to me,” says Jennifer. “…It is thrilling to be able to celebrate this amazing songwriting with arrangements and vocals that allow them to be rediscovered anew.”

Called Always Like New, the collection features hits from perennial favorite shows such as My Fair Lady and Oklahoma!, as well as newer hit productions like Hamilton.

To assist with arrangements, Jennifer tapped Alex Lacamoire, who is best known for his work on shows such as Hamilton, In the Heights and Dear Evan Hansen, and the singer says she “savored” every aspect of the collaborative creative process.

Always Like New comes out on June 25, but it’s available for pre-order and pre-save now. On Friday, Jennifer also previewed her new album with a first taste of the track list: She released “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” which originally appeared in the 1950 Broadway musical Guys and Dolls.

